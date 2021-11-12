3 AEW stars who took shots at Triple H and 2 who praised him

Several AEW stars have different opinions about Triple H. While some praised him, others took shots at The Game.

Triple H is a polarizing figure in the wrestling industry. He is currently the WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and the Executive Producer of NXT.

The Game has worked with several current AEW stars while they were still in WWE. He also tried to sign some AEW stars before they joined Tony Khan's company. In addition to his interactions with AEW stars, The King of Kings led WWE's third brand into direct competition for nearly two years with AEW's flagship show Dynamite in what was later called the Wednesday Wars.

All this led several AEW stars to talk about Triple H in the past few years. Some of them praised him, and one even called him an idol of his. Nonetheless, others took shots at The King of Kings.

Here are three AEW stars who took shots at Triple H and two who praised him.

#5. AEW star Lio Rush took a shot at Triple H

Lio Rush kicked off his wrestling career in 2014 and joined WWE three years later. Rush spent nearly a year on NXT before moving to the main roster to become Bobby Lashley's manager. Nonetheless, in mid-2019, several reports suggested the former WWE Superstar had a lot of heat backstage over issues regarding his attitude.

After a few months of absence, Rush returned to compete on 205 Live for nearly five months. In April 2020, WWE released him from his contract as part of the budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old recently joined AEW. In an interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, he praised AEW CEO Tony Khan and took shots at Vince McMahon and Triple H:

"Tony is such a great guy. I think that played a huge part in me wanting to be in AEW too, because I didn’t want another boss like Vince. I didn’t want another boss like Hunter. People have different opinions about Hunter, but me and Hunter, we kind of always butted heads for multiple, stupid reasons. But I didn’t feel like that with Tony. And I felt super connected with him and I felt like he was relatable. I felt like he cared about the same things that the boys in the back cared about," Rush said.

The current AEW star also revealed that his constant disagreements with The Game led to his release from WWE:

"I feel like we were just always disagreeing all the time and it sucked because obviously I looked up to Triple H when I was a kid and stuff like that, so it was weird trying to break that separation from being an admirer of his but now, at the same time, I’m an employee of his and he is my boss, so it was hard for me to separate the two and it was kind of disappointing every time I had a conversation with him – but the lack of communication leading up to the initial release was with Hunter," he told Sportskeeda.

Rush made his in-ring debut for AEW at Double or Nothing, participating in the Casino Battle Royale. He recently teamed up with Dante Martin to defeat Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal on Dynamite.

