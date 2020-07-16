2020 has been a unique year for WWE, as well as other pro wrestling promotions, due to the ongoing pandemic. The pandemic has forced WWE to change their way of functioning, with previous plans possibly altered or ditched completely.

This has resulted in Superstars that were previously overlooked get more opportunities, to offer something different to fans. The releases earlier this year has also forced WWE to use their deep roster.

WWE have more Superstars who are currently on the sidelines due to injury that they could call up, while a few others who may not be a part of WWE's plans for the year.

Here, we take a look at 4 WWE Superstars who could return from injury and 5 who may not by the end of 2020:

Xavier Woods - Could Return

The New Day's Xavier Woods has been out of action for nine months, having suffered an Achilles injury in October last year. Woods, who has been active on social media, as well as his YouTube channel, recently gave an update on his injury.

Woods appeared on WWE's The Bump YouTube show last month, and although he didn't give a return date, he said his recovery is coming along well:

"I, unfortunately, don’t have an update on when I’m gonna be back in ring action. I am feeling pretty good, I’m moving around, I’m doing calf raises and what not. Things are coming along, I can’t let the goose out of the bag yet, I don’t know if that’s a saying, but, like I said, I’m feeling pretty good."

He revealed a few months ago that he will not have to be just physically fit, but also mentally fit before he steps back in the ring once again, whenever that happens. With Woods on the road to recovery, and him sounding so positive, there's a big possibility that he will return by the end of 2020.