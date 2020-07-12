5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: AJ Styles' plans for SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre to lose the WWE title to a popular legend?

A WWE legend could be on his way out after reportedly not signing a new contract.

A popular WWE personality has been cured of COVID-19

AJ Styles (left); Drew McIntyre (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been a week filled with more good news than bad, which is a trend we hope keeps continuing in a time like this. Let's jump right into the rumors of the week!

#5. Hope is true: AJ Styles' WWE SummerSlam plans

A party crasher to AJ Styles' title reign?

AJ Styles continued to gather up the accolades in WWE as he won the Intercontinental Championship in the last month. However, his party was soon crashed by the debuting Matt Riddle, who announced his arrival in a big way by beating The Phenomenal One.

While AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle may have been the immediate plan going forward, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the plan is still for the two to clash at SummerSlam 2020.

A.J. Styles vs. Matt Riddle was also already set up when Riddle beat Styles in a non-title match. It also could be Riddle vs. King Corbin, which has also been pushed on television, with the idea of a Riddle win to set up the Styles match at SummerSlam.

Meltzer also stated that King Corbin vs Matt Riddle is expected to be the direction for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Corbin would certainly make for a good heel to put Matt Riddle over at the start of his WWE SmackDown journey. It's going to be interesting to see where it heads.

We hope this is true because AJ Styles could do a big favor by giving back and putting over a star like Matt Riddle on a stage like SummerSlam. It would be the perfect introduction and a way to pay WWE back for his push in the summer of 2016.

