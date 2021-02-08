5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Former Champion set for WWE return after 11 years, Real reason why Vince McMahon fired unpopular SmackDown star

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been a big week in the world of WWE and wrestling in general, with the fallout of the 2021 Royal Rumble. Here are the biggest rumors of the past week:

#5. Hope is true: Carlito's WWE status after Royal Rumble appearance

Carlito Colon.

The new generation of WWE fans may not be too familiar with one of the most unexpected Royal Rumble returns this year - that of former Intercontinental and United States Champion Carlito. It had been more than a decade since we've seen him on WWE TV.

The last time he left WWE, it was because of a violation of WWE's Wellness Program. 11 years removed, Carlito looks in better shape than ever. His return reminded some of MVP's in 2020 - where the latter returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, and then RAW the next night.

While there was nothing official at that time, WWE officials were impressed enough to give him a role as a producer (which he lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and then he transitioned into being a full-time talent again.

Carlito's return also happened on the RAW after the Royal Rumble, and according to PWInsider, Carlito hasn't signed a WWE contract, but he is expected to make a full return soon:

"As of yesterday, Carlito has not signed with WWE but the expectation is that is just a formality. There was a lot of internal praise for his work and the shape he returned to the company in at the Rumble. He's expected back soon."

We hope this is true because veterans like Carlito can do great in the current landscape of WWE. He doesn't need to be a main event star, nor does he need to be an enhancement talent. Purely by association, he can help elevate the newer generation of WWE stars.

There was another report from WrestlingInc that Carlito is on a "three-week trial" run with WWE, starting from the Royal Rumble.