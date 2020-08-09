5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Popular RAW star at risk of losing his job, WWE building top SmackDown star for a major title win?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE and wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's officially WWE SummerSlam season and we're quickly approaching the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This week has been filled with extremely interesting scoops from the WWE and wrestling rumor mill and we'll jump right into it - starting with a bright young WWE star on RAW:

#5. Hope isn't true: A RAW Superstar's WWE future uncertain?

Austin Theory and Murphy have been a part of the Monday Night Messiah's stable

In the COVID-19 pandemic era, it seems as though the jobs of people all across the world have been lost or been uncertain. The same applies for WWE Superstars - many of whom were laid off in mid-April despite WWE making clear profits this year.

One WWE Superstar's future might be uncertain - 23-year-old Austin Theory, who has been touted as one of the company's future stars has reportedly been on an "unofficial suspension" of sorts.

The reason for the unofficial suspension hasn't been made clear, but Tom Colohue revealed that his suspension could be more serious than WWE thought and they're not even sure if he'll have a job by the end of it:

"This is a situation that is very much personal to Austin Theory. There is a lot of moving parts to it. So I have to be careful with what I say. He has been gone a while with no mention because to put it simply; the WWE still aren't sure whether he will have a job by the end of it. However, it could be that he simply comes back, gets back on TV even as early as two weeks from now and it all be forgotten about. There are many possible outcomes; at the moment, he is suspended."

We hope this isn't true because Austin Theory was getting a lot of praise backstage and it seemed like WWE had an eye to build him as a future top star. We hope that everything is cleared out and that Austin Theory gets back to TV soon. However, things could admittedly get complicated and we'll have to wait and see how this situation develops.