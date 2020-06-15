5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Surprising backstage name responsible for Drew McIntyre's push, Reason behind backstage heat between AJ Styles and Paul Heyman revealed?

Many WWE Superstars are reportedly worried after the removal of Paul Heyman as RAW Executive Director

There could be a big twist leading to a major storyline.

Rohit Nath

Paul Heyman (left); Drew McIntyre (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! We're coming off a Backlash PPV - one main-evented by the so-called "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

Regardless of what you might think, WWE has always shown that the wheel keeps spinning and that's exactly what's happening in this unprecedented pandemic era. Let's jump right into the rumors of the week:

#5. Hope is true: Another McMahon pushed for Drew McIntyre backstage

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been the most pushed Superstar in WWE this year. He was built up well at the end of the year and protected throughout, winning the Royal Rumble, securing his main event spot at WrestleMania 36, and defeating Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion.

Now at the highest point of his career, it appears that Drew McIntyre has a great impression backstage. Tom Colohue said in his latest video that it was Paul Heyman who pushed for Drew McIntyre backstage along with Vince McMahon who wanted to fulfill his prophecy from 2009 about him becoming a World Champion. but it was also Shane McMahon who pushed for the Scotsman:

It is possible now that Vince McMahon would look to pivot the Championship sooner rather than later. We've been told a lot of times that there is a lot of faith shown in Drew McIntyre, and that comes down to Shane McMahon as well who has been advocating for Drew in the same way as Paul Heyman."

We hope this is true because Shane McMahon's backing would mean big things for McIntyre. It appears as though aligning with The Prodigal Son might have paid dividends for Drew McIntyre, who is coming off a win against Bobby Lashley at Backlash 2020.

