5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: The "next" Brock Lesnar was backstage in WWE, Bad news for World title matches at WrestleMania 37

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We are a week away from the 2021 Royal Rumble, and things in WWE and elsewhere are heating up. Here are the biggest rumors of the week:

#5. Hope is true: The "next Brock Lesnar" spotted in WWE?

The 22-year old has a close resemblance to Brock Lesnar

Any WWE star wouldn't like to be labeled as the second coming of any legendary Superstar, no matter how much of a compliment it is. But when it comes to Superstars like Brock Lesnar, there aren't many that resemble him in any way.

There's a reason why Brock Lesnar is considered a generational talent in WWE. Although some labeled Lars Sullivan as the next Brock Lesnar, the former NXT star's issues outside the ring has made fans forget about that label.

There is a 22-year old who has a shockingly close resemblance to Brock Lesnar - and he isn't even a wrestler. Parker Boudreaux is a football player. He has garnered a lot of attention, including a tweet from Paul Heyman:

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

When speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Parker Boudreaux stated his interest in professional wrestling/WWE as well and labeled himself as "the next big thing", a term used to describe Lesnar. Boudreaux also addressed the comparisons with The Beast Incarnate:

"I think Brock Lesnar is a tremendous athlete, and while I do take it as a compliment to be told we look alike, I look forward to people getting to see my own unique identity and character in professional wrestling, as well as watch me be my own person. I’m one of a kind. The Next Big Thing," said Parker Boudreaux.

According to Fightful, Parker Boudreaux was seen backstage at WWE in NXT:

Fightful says that Parker Boudreaux, a football player who has an uncanny resemblance to Brock Lesnar, was backstage at this week’s NXT.

We hope this is true because he's a young and exciting prospect. At just 22 years old, he has a bright future ahead, though we will admit that the Brock Lesnar comparisons may only hurt him in the long run.