Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's a delayed edition this week, but we've got a heavy edition, so let's get started:

#5. Hope is true: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon turned down big backstage roles in WWE

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

The current WWE Executive Director is Bruce Prichard, who handles things on both the RAW and SmackDown side. While it was originally Bruce Prichard on SmackDown and Paul Heyman on RAW, the latter was removed from his role after reported clashes with Vince McMahon over a different creative vision.

According to Fightful Select, this backstage role in WWE could have belonged to either Triple H or Stephanie McMahon. Sportskeeda's Vatsal Rathod wrote:

As per a new report by Fightful Select, Stephanie McMahon didn't want the role of RAW Executive Director as she was happy with the one she has. The report also adds that after Paul Heyman's promotion on RAW, Triple H could've had the role if the wanted it.

It's interesting to see that they were offered the roles. Triple H has his hands full with NXT and various other roles, while Stephanie McMahon hasn't been a creative force backstage in WWE for a long time now.

Paul Heyman was criticized, and big names like AJ Styles said several WWE Superstars didn't like Paul Heyman backstage. But ultimately, it's hard to deny that he did a good job in his nearly year-long tenure as a backstage figure.

Paul Heyman's utilization of Superstars to the most part was better than a lot of what WWE had done in the previous years, and names who were hardly featured on television started getting regular TV time.

That's why we hope it's true that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon turned down the RAW Executive Director role. It worked out better, even if Paul Heyman isn't in that same spot anymore.