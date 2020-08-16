Welcome to this week's edition of WWE wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! This is essentially the pre-SummerSlam edition of the article since our next one will only be after the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Either way, things are getting exciting and we'll jump right into the rumors of the week:

#5. Hope is true: An unexpected RETRIBUTION member to be revealed by WWE?

RETRIBUTION is here!

While it's purely speculation, there would be some validity to this claim. RETRIBUTION has been setting RAW and SmackDown ablaze (quite literally) in recent weeks and has been a big presence on WWE television.

We don't know much about their identities, but what we know for sure is the fact that it's a stable mixed with men and women. There has been quite a bit of speculation as to who the members are - with one of them reportedly being WWE's newest main roster star Vanessa Borne from NXT.

There was a subtle movement picked up in one of RETRIBUTION's appearances recently and Tom Colohue addressed this and the possibility of Carmella being a member of RETRIBUTION:

"There have also been a few more theories. There was someone doing a moonwalk, so there was the idea that it might be Carmella. I don't think she'd be so clear to give it away."

While we certainly would understand the last bit of what he said, we still hope this is true because we haven't seen Carmella on WWE television for quite a few months now and this would be the most refreshing role to bring her back to TV in. When we last saw her, she was still a babyface singles star but lost the spotlight when R-Truth and her were separated by WWE.

It's going to be interesting to see how her role would be if she's a member of RETRIBUTION. It's been a long time since we've seen her appear on SmackDown.