5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon still "high" on current Champion, Top WWE star out until WrestleMania 37?

An update on Edge's health and how long he's going to be out of action for in WWE.

The Mystery Hacker angle could reportedly be in jeopardy following a WWE Superstar's move to RAW.

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling/WWE rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been an interesting week in the world of wrestling, but the last few days have been a dark cloud over the industry following multiple allegations against wrestlers.

While we can only comment on that after more details are out, this edition will be more storyline and WWE product-focus as always.

#5. Hope is true: Vince McMahon still high on a current Champion in WWE

Vince McMahon on RAW

With Becky Lynch likely gone for a full year, RAW and WWE's entire women's division needs a new face. While she may not be the long-term face of the Red brand, Asuka has taken on the most important role in all of women's wrestling.

Unsurprisingly then, she's arguably the most reliable name to go with right now and there's no denying her credibility in the ring. She's won every available Women's title since debuting for WWE in late 2015 and there was a lot of concern that Paul Heyman's removal as RAW Executive Director could affect her push.

WrestleTalk reported that Asuka is safe and that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still high on her:

No problem at all. pic.twitter.com/TEWI3dffp6 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 16, 2020

“He [Vince] is still high on Asuka, she won’t be hurt with Heyman gone”.

We hope this is true because Asuka is the best female WWE Superstar they can go with right now. While Charlotte Flair would be an obvious alternative, fans wouldn't react well to her getting another title for the sake of collecting WWE Championship reigns.

However, given her history with Asuka and the fact that she always comes out on top against the RAW Women's Champion (which seems to be intentional for a future storyline), we wouldn't be surprised to see her have another reign as Champion.

