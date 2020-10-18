Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't! Let's jump right into the rumors of the week:

#5. Hope is true: WWE's surprising potential plans for the WrestleMania 37 main event

WrestleMania season starts in January 2021.

There have been a lot of adjustments that WWE has had to make for WrestleMania 37. Unlike WrestleMania 36, where WWE had to adjust to everything at the last minute, there seems to be a certain sense of anticipation over the things that could change for WrestleMania 37.

Initial reports have suggested that WWE is looking to move WrestleMania 37 out of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and host it at the Raymond James Stadium in Miami, Florida - the originally planned venue for WrestleMania 36 this year.

Other reports have suggested that WWE was planning Edge vs. Randy Orton for the main event of WrestleMania 37, but that could change as well. According to Wrestlingnews.com, Vince McMahon and WWE are hoping to have Becky Lynch back by early 2021:

"Vince is hoping for Becky to be back in January or February to start the one on one feud with Ronda."

Also, the report mentioned that Vince McMahon could have the match penciled in as the main event of WrestleMania 37 and a match that big can't be done at ThunderDome:

"Vince wants WrestleMania to be the show that says 'WWE is back. We can't do Becky vs. Ronda in the Thunderdome with no fans. He wants the fans back, and they will be back by the time Mania rolls around."

We hope this is true because it would make for a much more entertaining and suitable main event than Edge vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.