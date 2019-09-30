5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Reason why CM Punk has backstage heat in AEW, WWE pushing 7-time World Champion to be the 'next Goldberg'

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 30 Sep 2019, 00:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a week it's been!

Welcome to another week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been a wild week in the world of wrestling and this will be the final edition of this article before the big week begins. Next week, not only does the SmackDown on FOX era begin, but AEW Dynamite starts as well.

It's certainly going to be exhilarating to see how they all go up against each other. Naturally, NXT will be planning something big to draw viewers away from AEW, while AEW will need something huge as well.

Moreover, Friday Night SmackDown will be the second-last episode of WWE TV where the Wild Card rule will be implemented. Since it is the first SmackDown on FOX, we have a stacked card that looks incredible on paper. Championships will change hands, careers will end and a whole new era will begin.

But that's a whole week away. This week, we're going to bring you all the latest exciting rumors and analyze which we hope are true and which we hope aren't!

Also read: 5 things Vince McMahon shouldn't do at the WWE draft but probably will

#5. Hope is true: Paige's return to WWE television

Paige has been absent lately

Paige may not be able to step inside the ring and compete ever again, but that doesn't mean that her role in WWE should end anytime soon. She's still a great talker and has a great presence and could be utilized in many different ways.

PWInsider has reported that Paige will be making an on-screen return very soon and is expected to be a part of the SmackDown on FOX premiere. While she has been the manager of the Kabuki Warriors, it's unclear as of this writing whether that is the role she resumes with.

Either way, we hope it's true because she deserves to be back on-screen in a good capacity.

1 / 10 NEXT