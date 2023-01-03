The WWE Championship is widely recognized as the top prize in the entire world when it comes to professional wrestling titles. Roman Reigns sits alone atop that mountain of gold, with seemingly no end in sight to his championship reign.

However, it's obviously only a matter of time before The Tribal Chief gets dethroned. The question remains, who will be the superstar to step up and take the title from Reigns?

As we survey the professional wrestling landscape, the rosters are all stocked full of championship-worthy talent. With that said, if there's one thing that is certain in the wrestling world, it's that we should always expect the unexpected.

Some of the most notable stars on the WWE roster who stand out as favorites to win a championship in 2023 are Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and maybe even guys like Braun Strowman. But what about everyone else? Is there someone lost in the mix that will emerge at the top and challenge for one of the main roster titles?

In this article, we take a closer look at some of those superstars that you might not expect to win titles in the New Year. Here is our list of 5 WWE Superstars who will win championships in 2023.

#5 - Former WWE Champion Big E

Big E's future is still in question.

There is a void where Big E was once on WWE television. Fans fell in love with The New Day's unofficial muscle. Now that he's at home nursing a devastating injury he sustained back in March, fans are eagerly awaiting an update on the former Champions' status.

Unfortunately, we won't know much more until Big E goes in for his one-year checkup in March 2023. Big E's injury resulted from a botched belly-to-belly suplex when he inadvertently landed on his head, which ultimately broke his neck.

Big E is a longtime veteran of the company, having initially signed with WWE in 2009. Since his main roster debut, Big E has enjoyed a steady ascension to the top, culminating with a WWE Championship victory in late 2021 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW.

If things go well with his check-up, we could see Big E back in action sometime in mid-2023. If that's the case, his return could be something very special for the fans. While there has been no word on what direction Triple H and the WWE brass plan on taking with Big E, it would not be surprising to see him challenging for the Intercontinental title, or perhaps the WWE Championship.

#4 - Six-time Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Fans are anxiously awaiting the return of The Boss!

At the time of this writing, Sasha Banks was one of the most talked-about names in professional wrestling, yet she hasn't wrestled in roughly seven months.

It was a dark day for wrestling fans when Sasha and Naomi walked out, just hours before RAW went live on May 16, 2022, from Norfolk, Virginia. It is now common knowledge that the former five-time RAW Women's Champion was not satisfied with her creative direction with the company, which ultimately led to her abrupt departure.

Sasha Banks signed with WWE right around the time the company was in the process of restructuring the developmental system from FCW to NXT. Sasha became one of the key components responsible for NXT's meteoric rise to pro wrestling relevancy.

July 13, 2015, will always be remembered as the night that women's wrestling changed forever. On this particular episode of RAW, Stephanie McMahon called for a "Women's Revolution." Along with other stars like AJ Lee, Bayley, The Bella Twins, and several others, Banks and company spearheaded the revolution that still impacts women's wrestling today.

If WWE officials find a way to get Sasha back within the company's good graces, she will immediately be placed in the title picture and every other female star on the roster will be put on notice that The Boss is back.

#3 - YouTube Sensation Logan Paul

Logan Paul has the potential to become a major star!

I am sure my fellow wrestling fans are rolling their eyes at this selection on our list, and I get it, I truly understand. Fans don't typically embrace "outsiders" in our sacred world. With that said, it is important to understand that Logan Paul is not just another celebrity looking for a WWE rub. He's extremely gifted and has already proved he can pull his weight in the ring.

Logan Paul gained global notoriety as a popular YouTuber-turned-boxer. He used his popularity on social media, specifically YouTube, to transform himself into a professional athlete. In fact, Logan even went toe-to-toe with one of boxing's all-time greats - Floyd Mayweather.

In early 2022, Logan officially signed with WWE, agreeing to the terms of participating in multiple undisclosed events. Logan made his in-ring debut in a major way at WrestleMania 38 and went on to defeat The Miz at SummerSlam.

After his match at SummerSlam, Logan went on to co-headline the Crown Jewel event against Roman Reigns. Despite a losing effort, Paul impressed the wrestling world with his surprisingly good performance.

Going forward, Logan could very well find his way into a title picture. If not the WWE Championship, possibly a mid-card title could be in his future.

#2 - Two-time Universal Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is ready to reclaim his place at the top!

Bray Wyatt is quite possibly the greatest storyteller of the current era. A third-generation WWE Superstar, Bray followed in the legendary footsteps of his father, Mike Rotunda, and his grandfather, family patriarch and Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan. Since initially signing with the company in 2009, Bray has exceeded all expectations and has risen to the top of the WWE roster.

Fans were completely stunned when Wyatt was released in July 2021. Following a successful storyline as "The Fiend," Bray was released by WWE, with officials citing budget cuts as the reason for his release. Fortunately for fans, Triple H and crew brought the former WWE Champion back at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Bray is currently involved in a bizarre yet entertaining story that includes LA Knight and the mysterious person known as Uncle Howdy. Bray is set to take on Knight at the upcoming Royal Rumble in January.

Following the conclusion of that angle, we should expect to see Wyatt move up the ladder and hopefully challenge for a championship.

#1 - The Honorary Uce: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has done fantastic with The Bloodline!

Prior to signing with the company, El Generico was a megastar on the independent scene. Generico was a masked, Lucha-style performer who made a name for himself with top-tier independent promotions such as Ring Of Honor, Evolve, Dragon Gate, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, just to name a few.

In early 2013, the wrestling world was stunned at the news that Sami Zayn had signed with WWE. Many fans thought Sami would be a lifelong Indy star, but that wasn't the case as WWE officials brought the star into the company and he made an immediate impact.

Sami defeated Adrian Neville at the NXT Takeover: R Evolution pay-per-view on December 11, 2014 to claim the NXT Championship.

Sami Zayn was brought to the main roster when he was introduced by Bret Hart as the impromptu opponent for John Cena during his U.S. Open Challenge. Despite losing to Cena, Zayn put on a classic performance in front of his hometown crowd in Montreal.

Since his main roster debut, Sami has won the Intercontinental Championship three times and is currently a member of the top stable in wrestling - The Bloodline, led by The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

While he is currently a dedicated member of the faction, there have been random hints that Zayn will eventually be exiled from the group. This could lead to a potential feud with Roman Reigns, which would undoubtedly put Sami in the main event picture.

