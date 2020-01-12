6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: 3-time World Champion possibly retiring at WrestleMania 36, Returning star expected to eliminate Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

John Cena, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins (left); Brock Lesnar (right)

Welcome to the second edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't" of 2020! The year has kicked off strong and we're just two weeks removed from Royal Rumble 2020 - which in turn, kicks off the road to WrestleMania.

It's crazy to think that the most exciting season of the year is upon us and if WWE plans to put strong programming on all three brands, then AEW will do their best to reach that level from a quality standpoint - resulting in more excellent wrestling for all of us to watch.

Either way, this week, the rumor mill was abuzz with a lot of things. Unsurprisingly, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania rumors are now coming to the forefront. We won't drag it out much further so let's get right into it - the biggest rumors of the week that we hope are true and hope aren't!

#6. Hope isn't true: Rey Mysterio's talk of retirement

Rey Mysterio

There has been a lot of rumbling about the legendary Rey Mysterio calling it quits on his career soon. Nobody can say that he doesn't deserve it and he's left an immortal legacy. As it turns out, the storyline where Mysterio was contemplating retirement (before his son Dominick stopped him) was based on real-life as well.

Tom Colohue reported that the word seems to be that WrestleMania could be the end of his run. However, it all depends on when Dominick will debut.

I’m starting to hear that WrestleMania may be his last hurrah but I think he definitely wants to see Dominick wrestle either alongside him or be in his corner for a match before he goes.

We hope this isn't true because it will be sad to see the legend retire when he still has a lot to give physically. With that said, we're unaware of potential niggling injuries (that most wrestlers appear to have) and when he does retire, nobody can question that decision. We hope that he's able to have that match alongside Dominick.

1 / 13 NEXT