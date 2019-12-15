6 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: SmackDown star removed from TLC due to injury, Surprising backstage plans for Royal Rumble 2020

Seth Rollins (left); Royal Rumble arena (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's going to be an interesting week in the world of WWE and wrestling in general. As of this writing, we're on the eve of TLC, but when you read this, the show will either be happening soon or be over.

As a result, we'll make sure that our TLC-talk is less. Either way, we can only be hopeful that the final WWE PPV of the year delivers like the final UFC PPV of the year did! As the year wraps up, there's a lot that's been happening in the world of wrestling.

From Royal Rumble to WrestleMania plans, the end of the year means that the road to WrestleMania will begin in a matter of time. It's going to be one and a half months and WrestleMania season will begin yet again. It's going to be exciting but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Without going much further, here are the wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

#6. Hope is true: Chris Jericho trying to bring a former Intercontinental Champion to AEW

The King of AEW

Chris Jericho has his eyes on a recently released WWE superstar. The name is none other than Luke Harper, and while nothing is in writing, AEW is the destination that many feel suits him best.

According to Tom Colohue on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Jericho has his eye out to try to convince AEW officials to sign Luke Harper.

“I’m not sure where he’ll personally choose, but I do know that Chris Jericho has spoken on his behalf quite recently in interviews that Luke Harper is someone that he is definitely interested in and wants to see at AEW. Obviously he doesn’t have final say, but that is someone of interest to him.”

We hope this is true because AEW would be a great destination for someone whose focus is more on the in-ring style.

