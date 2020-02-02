6 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: Unexpected name to take over WWE after Vince McMahon, Big change to WrestleMania 36 main event

Paul Heyman (left); Edge (right) backstage at Royal Rumble 2020

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! This is the first edition on the road to WrestleMania and we're excited as ever. It was just around a week ago that the Royal Rumble took place and fans are still buzzing over what they witnessed at the PPV.

We're talking about the two big events in the Men's Royal Rumble Match - the first of which saw the legendary former WWE World Champion Edge make his in-ring return after nearly 9 years post-retirement and the second of which saw Drew McIntyre have the greatest moment of his career as he won the Royal Rumble match.

WWE has a lot of momentum going on their side. We felt that RAW was a solid show while SmackDown wasn't anything particularly special. AEW and NXT delivered as always and as we enter the most exciting period in the year, let's jump right into the rumors we hope are true and the ones we hope aren't!

#6. Hope is true: Change in plans for the WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns

The originally planned winners of the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble match were Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns respectively, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They also stated that the plan was for Roman Reigns vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to headline WrestleMania 36 in a Universal title bout on the SmackDown side.

However, WON stated that the decision is now to go 'all-out' with Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar as the main event of WrestleMania 36. While the company thought that having McIntyre eliminate Lesnar would be "enough" for him to get the same spot without winning, he later realized the importance of a fresh match-up between McIntyre and Lesnar.

We hope this is true because it's a sensible decision that will turn out to be the right one.

