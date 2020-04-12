6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon to push legend with expiring contract, Megastar not returning until WrestleMania 37?

Goldberg reportedly beat a popular Superstar to prevent 'damaging' his image.

A somewhat-controversial WWE couple could be set for a huge break-up.

John Cena & Bray Wyatt (left); Vince McMahon (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". This week's edition focuses on the fallouts of WrestleMania 36, with WWE set to return to live episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT following this.

We've got an interesting roundup for you this week, from the return of top Superstars, backstage politics, and so much more. Let's jump right into it:

#6. Hope is true: Vince McMahon set to push Jeff Hardy

Vince McMahon

One Superstar who has gotten back to the mix only recently is Jeff Hardy, who made his return a month ago on SmackDown, the brand where he last left off.

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews, Vince McMahon is set to give a big push to Jeff Hardy to prevent him from jumping ship to AEW, especially since his contract is expiring soon:

"I am told that this is the start of a big push for Hardy, who has almost a year left with the company due to time added on his contract because of his injury time off. Vince McMahon is said to be impressed with Hardy’s determination to get clean. Hardy went into inpatient rehab for the first time in his life in late 2019 after relapsing.

He said that Hardy is expected to get a big-money contract:

McMahon also wants to show Hardy that he will be treated well and that WWE is the better option for him. Hardy will likely get big money contract offers to stay away from All Elite Wrestling."

We hope this is true because Jeff Hardy is a much better fit for WWE than AEW. Matt Hardy is better off in the latter, as his creative vision likely matches that of Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes.

