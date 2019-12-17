7 Current WWE Superstars you forgot won a championship in the company

Natalya

When you think of Champions in WWE over the last three or four years, which names come to mind the most? The answers will likely include any range of names from Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch. That's not surprising considering that the names mentioned above are all among the top stars in all of WWE in their respective divisions.

WWE has its deepest roster ever and thanks to NXT, the roster is full of talent across all three brands. The main difference, however, is between the divisions throughout the company and the stars that comprise each division. Stars often move up from the mid-card to challenge the top stars. By winning, some of those wrestlers, such as Kofi Kingston, become main-eventers themselves.

Unfortunately, most stars that challenge for titles often drift back into the mid-card or even lower mid-card. Not everyone can remain atop the company, but it's nice for different names to get an opportunity every once in a while. That's not usually the case, but a good deal of stars on the rosters of SmackDown and RAW have actually won titles at some point in their WWE careers. Here are seven such active WWE performers whose title wins you might have forgotten about.

#7 Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder won the IC Tutle at WrestleMania 32

It's sort of crazy to think that Ryder has been with the on WWE's main roster since 2007. Like most people, he looked a lot different 10 years ago, sporting longer hair and less of a tan. When he started out, he did so as a member of Edge's stable, La Familia. The partnership with the Rated R Superstar led to a WWE Tag Team Title reign in alongside Curt Hawkins in 2008. More than 10 years later, Ryder and Hawkins would once again win titles, besting The Revival this year at WrestleMania 35 in New York. They lost the belts back to The Revival only two months later.

Unlike Hawkins, Ryder also has a few mid-card title wins under his belt. During perhaps the height of his popularity in WWE, the Broski won the US Championship from Dolph Ziggler at TLC in 2012. His reign didn't last long as he was defeated by Jack Swagger just one short month later.

His most recent singles title victory was also the most bittersweet. In a seven-person ladder match at WrestleMania 32, Ryder captured the Intercontinental Championship in one of the more surprising moments in the history of the PPV. His win was short-lived, however, as he was goaded by the Miz into defending the title the next night on RAW. Ryder would lose the belt to the A-Lister only a day after winning it.

