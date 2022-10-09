The White Rabbit revealed, a potential character change for a top superstar, questionable booking of a popular stable - 7 takeaways from WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules witnessed several memorable moments, including a title change, the destruction of a Hall of Famer, and the long-awaited return of a former world champion.

Meanwhile, the results hold several indications of how WWE could shape up in the upcoming weeks. While some rivalries are apparently over, others could start. A few superstars also got a significant push at the premium live event.

Here are seven takeaways from WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#7. The Brawling Brutes' and Imperium's rivalry continues to deliver

WWE have struck gold with this rivalry. Imperium and The Brawling Brutes just had one of the best trios matches ever.WWE have struck gold with this rivalry. #ExtremeRules Imperium and The Brawling Brutes just had one of the best trios matches ever. WWE have struck gold with this rivalry. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/gEnvzpR8qx

Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland have been feuding with Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser for months. Impressively, they have never failed to deliver a good fight.

Extreme Rules was no different. The two teams kicked off the show with an incredible Six-man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match that left fans chanting, "this is awesome."

The rivalry between Gunther and Sheamus has been one of the best in 2022, and it seems it will continue even after The Brawling Brutes' victory at Extreme Rules.

Another takeaway from the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match is fans' reaction to Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior is probably living the best days of his life as his hard work and dedication are getting recognized by fans. At Extreme Rules, Sheamus received another crazy reaction from the Philadelphia crowd.

With him being that over with the fans, it would not be a surprise to see him in line for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#6. A character change for Liv Morgan?

Saúl Alejandro @SaulAlejandr00 Liv Morgan passing out with a smile on her face was interesting #ExtremeRules Liv Morgan passing out with a smile on her face was interesting #ExtremeRules https://t.co/p75gJCGeJ3

Since Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, several people have doubted her ability to hold the title. Despite this, she successfully defended it twice - against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam and Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

However, she had a more difficult task last night when she went head-to-head against Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match. Despite trying her best, Morgan lost the title to The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The bout had a few botches and contained several moments that did not seem convincing. One of those was Rousey continually hitting Morgan with a baseball bat on her backside, which did not seem legit but rather funny.

Yet, Morgan's reaction to her defeat is probably the biggest takeaway from that forgettable match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion smiled as Rousey choked her out. Morgan might undergo a character change after losing her title.

#5. Scarlett made her presence felt

#ExtremeRules Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match) was brutal I loved it! Especially Scarlett getting involved that was really cool, I loved the use of the pepper spray & the finish was great! I wonder if we’ll get another match from these two Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match) was brutal I loved it! Especially Scarlett getting involved that was really cool, I loved the use of the pepper spray & the finish was great! I wonder if we’ll get another match from these two 👀#ExtremeRules https://t.co/AKrgn8QpDO

Karrion Kross' wife & valet, Scarlett, was the deciding factor in the Strap Match between him and Drew McIntyre. The 31-year-old interfered several times to give her husband an advantage.

Scarlett was also the deciding factor when she used pepper spray to blind McIntyre, allowing Kross to pick up the victory over The Scottish Warrior.

The Smokeshow's actions at Extreme Rules indicate the role she will play alongside her husband in the future. She also proved that she's not afraid to get in harm's way to give Kross an (unfair?) advantage. Ahead of the premium live event, she promised to do anything to see her husband walk out victorious, and she kept it.

Meanwhile, Kross' victory over McIntyre is clearly a big push for the returning superstar. It's a step towards a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. Questionable booking for Damage CTRL

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⋆☆ﾟᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ @_handyred_ She’s really holding up the women’s division! Maybe they should unify that title too! Such a great match between Bianca and Bayley! Or they could’ve put the title back on Bayley … not Ronda! My opinion She’s really holding up the women’s division! Maybe they should unify that title too! Such a great match between Bianca and Bayley! Or they could’ve put the title back on Bayley … not Ronda! My opinion https://t.co/vvUEL5iwmZ

At Extreme Rules, Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match. While The Role Model had the help of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, Belair's allies Alexa Bliss and Asuka were absent from the event due to injury.

Yet, Belair successfully destroyed all members of Damage CTRL before climbing the ladder to retrieve her title. Although the match was outstanding, the decision to have The RAW Women's Champion beat Damage CTRL all by herself is questionable.

Since the stable's debut at SummerSlam, WWE has been pushing it as a terrorizing group, which is why Belair acquired the help of Bliss and Asuka. However, when The EST of WWE took all three out by herself, it made Damage CTRL seem not-so-powerful.

It will now be interesting to see how Damage CTRL restores its previous image.

#3. Laying the foundation for a thrilling rivalry

Last night, Edge went head-to-head against Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As he seemed close to forcing his opponent to quit, the rest of The Judgment Day interfered to aid its leader.

Rey Mysterio then rushed to the ring to help The Rated R Superstar but got taken out by Dominik. Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, later came to her husband's aid after Rhea Ripley handcuffed him to the ropes.

Phoenix's return was well received by the crowd. What received a louder pop, however, was her confrontation with Ripley. The two came face-to-face and seemingly hinted at a future match before engaging in a fight. Fans seemed excited to see both ladies go head-to-head.

Despite Phoenix's interference, Edge had to quit after Ripley took out his wife using brass knuckles before The Judgment Day threatened to deliver a ConChairTo to The Glamazon.

Although The Rated R Superstar quit, Ripley hit Phoenix with a ConChairTo anyway.

The events of the 'I Quit' Match indicate that the rivalry between Edge and The Judgment Day is far from over. Instead, his wife will be involved in the feud in the future.

#2. Has Matt Riddle's and Seth Rollins' feud ended?

After a brutal Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules, The Original Bro forced his opponent to submit.

With Riddle's victory, his rivalry with Rollins could be over. The two superstars can now move to other storylines. The Visionary could now chase the United States Championship by starting a feud with Bobby Lashley. Rollins and Lashley will square off for the United States Championship tomorrow night on RAW.

Rollins could also target the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. He recently stated that The Tribal Chief has been avoiding him, claiming that "he is the champion in people's hearts."

Meanwhile, Riddle could also move on to other rivalries. like joining AJ Styles, Edge, and Rey Mysterio in their fight against The Judgment Day.

#1. Bray Wyatt is The White Rabbit

After several weeks of speculation, WWE finally revealed the identity of The White Rabbit: Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion returned at Extreme Rules more than a year after his release in July 2021.

It is still unclear what Wyatt's new gimmick will be or which brand he will perform on. For all you know, he could target the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Wyatt and The Tribal Chief have unfinished business. Despite not getting pinned, Wyatt lost the Universal Championship to Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback in 2020 after the Tribal Chief pinned Braun Strowman.

