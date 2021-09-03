8 stunning looks from WWE SummerSlam weekend 2021

Roman Reigns came face to face with Brock Lesner at the end of WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE SummerSlam weekend had a lot of highs and lows. There were hard-hitting grudge matches between Seth Rollins and Edge, and John Cena and Roman Reigns. There were also shocking returns for Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, and the disaster that was Bianca Belair's title reign ending.

The question is, who stood out at this year's SummerSlam when it came to style?

8. The King, Shinsuke Nakamura returns to SummerSlam

There is something about white that looks amazing on TV, and Nakamura – in his all-white gear – has truly cemented himself as The King.

Current Intercontinental Champion Nakamura donned all-white even though the strap in WWE is no longer that color. White has become synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship in both WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and while Nakamura brought prestige to the title in New Japan, can he do the same in WWE?

Nakamura wasn’t alone in his white look. Eric Bugenhagen and Pat McAfee also received white-look memos for this year’s SummerSlam. Buganhagen wore an all-white look like someone out of the 80s, which isn’t a negative at all, while Pat McAfee looked incredible in his white suit jacket that was polished off with a black lapel. The three of them having the time of their lives together while Nakamura’s theme rung out around the stadium was definitely a highlight of the weekend.

7. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley represent the misfit in all of us

Rhea Ripley looked to regain the Raw Women's Championship at this years SummerSlam

Both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are known for their quickness, strength, and rockstar-inspired personas. While Priest is always out there with his presentation and choice of tag team partner (hello, Bad Bunny) Rhea is heavily inspired by the metal music she listens to, and this can be seen in her gear.

Damian Priest represented his American and Puerto Rican heritage in his attire at this year's SummerSlam, including both flags adorning his tights. His match against Sheamus for the United States Championship was a sleeper hit and even his gear reflected his championship glory by the end of the match. With blue and touches of silver it seemed he was destined for the secondary belt, but will he achieve the big one in the next year?

Rhea Ripley went with a red and black motif within her gear. Ripley, a fan of comic books and the band New Years Day, tied it into her gear. The biggest thing to notice is the way the red and black alternates, very much like the woman from our nightmares that you would also want to date, Harley Quinn. Both are punk and know who they are after a journey of self-discovery. Rhea never veers too far away from her black and chain motif, but she always brings the noise.

