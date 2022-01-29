No. 1 entries in the men's Royal Rumble from 2012-2021: Where are they now?

The last decade has featured some unforgettable Royal Rumbles. While some have been amazing and others quite disappointing, all have been memorable in their own way.

This list will cover the number one entrants of the past decade of men's Royal Rumble matches. It will run down their performances and also take a look into what they have been up to recently.

A small disclaimer: Dolph Ziggler's and CM Punk's appearances in 2013 and 2014 respectively will not be looked into as they have already been explored in our list covering the 2002-2011 Rumbles where they had entered first as well.

That being said, let's begin.

The Miz: Royal Rumble 2012 and 2015

One of WWE's best heels in recent times, The Miz is the latest person to have entered two Royal Rumbles at number one. By 2012, Miz was a firm upper card talent hot off the heels of a star-making run in 2011.

Miz put on an impressive showing in the 2012 Royal Rumble. Scoring two eliminations, Miz was the match's "ironman," having lasted a respectable 45 and a half minutes before being eliminated by number 30 entrant, The Big Show. Unfortunately, Miz began to gradually slide down the card in the months to follow.

When he entered at number one again in the 2015 Royal Rumble, Miz performed disappointingly. Lasting only four minutes, he was the first man eliminated from the match by surprise entrant Bubba Ray Dudley.

Fortunately, Miz was able to rekindle his spark in mid-2016 with an impassioned promo on Talking Smack and remains one of WWE's top heels. He and his wife Maryse will team up against Edge and Beth Phoenix at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

