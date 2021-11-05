Predicting the next move of 6 recently released WWE stars

WWE released more performers on 4th November 2021. WWE has done so twice this year, releasing several stars in April and June.

Names like Bray Wyatt and Andrade were also let go separately from the rounds of mass releases. Main-roster stars typically have 90-day non-compete clauses in their contracts. For NXT performers, it's 30 days.

Wyatt and Braun Strowman are yet to join one of the bigger promotions. Wyatt's non-compete clause expired on October 31st, meaning he could show up in IMPACT or AEW any day.

With only two months to go for 2022, the free-agent market is filled with talent. When the year changes, it'll get even more names looking for work. Here are the predicted moves for six WWE stars released on November 4th.

#6. Ember Moon's injury-plagued WWE career will set her up for a run in AEW

Honestly, you guys have no clue how the "What is love???"Honestly, you guys have no clue how the #FirePit is soo much more than a tag team. @ShotziWWE is the best. she came a surprised me at work this past week and it almost brought me to tears!!! I miss her! "What is love???"Honestly, you guys have no clue how the #FirePit is soo much more than a tag team. @ShotziWWE is the best. she came a surprised me at work this past week and it almost brought me to tears!!! I miss her! https://t.co/ZegWjUuAje

AEW's women's division still needs big names. Ember Moon could've been a major player in WWE, but injuries and a lack of a push derailed her chances.

Moon was a star in NXT and had the potential to maintain that on RAW or SmackDown. She challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam in 2019. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury that kept her out of action for almost a year.

Moon suffered another major injury before returning to NXT. She teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart and briefly held the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. Blackheart was then promoted to SmackDown while they were still a team. Moon took the news of her release in stride.

Ember NXT Moon Palmer @WWEEmberMoon All I can do is laugh... All I can do is laugh...

During one of her last appearances in NXT, she stated that something needed to change. Unfortunately, WWE made that decision for her. Now she'll be able to dictate the next move of her career.

Moon would be perfect for AEW. She has the big-league experience and is a popular name. Ruby Soho is an example of someone released by WWE that has done well in AEW. Moon has more potential as a champion, so a move to AEW could certainly be in her future.

