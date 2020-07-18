Ranking the buildup to every match at The Horror Show At Extreme Rules

The Horror Show At Extreme Rules is finally here. It has been an interesting few weeks since WWE's last PPV. Backlash was built around The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton. The hype for that PPV was centered around one match. Every other contest took the backseat. However, with this Sunday's Extreme Rules, WWE has taken a different route.

The event formerly just known as just "Extreme Rules" has taken on a card which will feature a number of unique stipulation matches. A lot of these stipulations seem like they will be presented in the cinematic style. This only feeds in to "The Horror Show" moniker.

With a diverse card of different match types, the buildup to the event and matches has been quite a roller coaster. In this article, we will be ranking the build to each match on The Horror Show At Extreme Rules card.

#6 Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship (Dolph chooses the stipulation)

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre got a little Shawn Michaels and Diesel going on. I like this.✔️#RAW #SuperStarShakeUP pic.twitter.com/WYJWrz8C4B — The Wrestle Daily (@thewrestledaily) April 17, 2018

Long before Extreme Rules was 'The Horror Show', Drew McIntyre returned to the WWE main roster by aligning himself with Dolph Ziggler. The two men accomplished a lot with them winning the RAW Tag Team Championships. Following his Backlash victory over Bobby Lashley, the WWE Champion was challenged by Dolph Ziggler for Extreme Rules.

Ziggler has used his former relationship with the champion to get in McIntyre's head. These mind games led to Drew giving Ziggler the opportunity to choose the stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules. To further the mind games, Dolph has kept his choice a secret before the pay-per-view.

There is no intrigue in this contest at The Horror Show At Extreme Rules. For a WWE Championship main event, there should be something more for the fans to grab on to. The story relies heavily on a partnership, which just ended without a story in the first place.

There is also no mystery in the outcome of this match. We all know Drew is going to win. This follows a similar pattern to the last couple of years. Dolph gets his annual summer push to lose when he gets the title shot. The predictability here ranks this as the least interesting build. The only question now is what will be the stipulation? My guess is either a TLC or a "No Claymore" match.