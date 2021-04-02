WWE News Roundup: Update on Paige's in-ring return, Roman Reigns' next career possibly revealed, WWE legend to wrestle again? (April 2, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. Roman Reigns recently spoke about a possible new career move outside of WWE.

A WWE legend expressed his desire to have another WrestleMania match before retirement. Meanwhile, another WWE legend admitted that he stole an idea from Bret Hart and Goldberg. Charly Caruso revealed the real reason behind her sudden exit from WWE. Paige also gave an update on her potential in-ring return.

In addition to a few other top stories, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#1 Carmella reveals her honest thoughts on firing Reginald in WWE

Last month, Carmella fired Reginald from his job as her sommelier on WWE SmackDown.

During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Carmella spoke in character about her short-lived association with Reginald on WWE television:

"I have nothing to say about Reginald. I feel like I took a chance on him. I brought him into the WWE, gave him a spotlight, let him know what it was like to be a WWE Superstar. So many people are vying for that position, and I gave that to him, took a chance on him, and he failed me."

"Anyone should be lucky enough to be able to hang out with Carmella all the time. But instead, he was too busy walking around [and] trying to find Sasha Banks."

Carmella said she had to perform Reginald's duties in addition to her own responsibilities as a WWE Superstar, as the latter was distracted by Sasha Banks all the time.

As a result, she fired Reginald and decided to rely on herself from that moment onward.

While Reginald has since joined forces with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, Carmella's role on SmackDown has gradually diminished in recent memory.

#2 Mick Foley admits that he stole an idea from Bret Hart and Goldberg

At WrestleMania 22, Edge and Mick Foley collided in a Hardcore match. During Foley's appearance on WWE's The Bump, he admitted to recreating an iconic WCW moment between Bret Hart and Goldberg in his WrestleMania 22 match.

During an in-ring confrontation with Goldberg in 1999, Hart wore a steel plate under his hockey jersey on WCW Monday Nitro. As a result, Goldberg crashed into the steel plate when he speared Hart.

At WrestleMania 22, Foley wore barbed wire instead of a steel plate and recreated the iconic WCW moment with Edge.

“I’m admitting I stole that spot from Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg. Jake Roberts told me in 1992 that a wise man knows where to steal his material. WCW had done a great spot – we call it a spot – where Goldberg had speared Bret, but Bret had a 25-pound weight taped to his midsection. So [I thought] it worked with a 25-pound weight, it would work with barbed wire as well, so obviously I wasn’t comfortable those first few moments, but I guess I was luring Edge into the spear.”

Mick Foley added that WWE fans reacted positively to this spot at The Show of Shows. Additionally, Foley and Edge's Hardcore clash went down as one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time.

