WWE Rumor Roundup: 2 Massive Royal Rumble surprise entrants revealed, Brock Lesnar to face old rival at WrestleMania - 20th December 2019

Royal Rumble set/ Brock Lesnar.

Welcome once again to another edition of Sportskeeda's Daily Rumor Roundup.

We say this quite often but today's lineup is the most stacked it has been all month. No exaggerations here. It was tough to narrow down to the ten rumors that are featured today.

Edge, Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch are just some of the names that make it to the latest edition of our roundup.

A surprising new gimmick change, a huge Royal Rumble return, a potentially confirmed Royal Rumble title match, Brock Lesnar's unexpected WrestleMania opponent, Daniel Bryan's future, a hot free agent who has WWE's attention and many more stories have been highlighted in today's edition.

We have tons to look forward to today, so let's get the show underway and take a look at the biggest rumors of the day:

#10. Updates on Edge's possible in-ring return

Reports of Edge potentially returning to the ring for the first time since 2011 have dominated the news in the past few days.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that there has been persistent talk going around backstage that hints towards the in-ring return of Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer reportedly signed a new deal with the company and had also met Dr. Joseph Maroon, WWE's Wellness Policy head a few months ago.

Johnson predicted that he wouldn't be surprised to see Edge return at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant before working a few matches on major events.

However, Edge took to Twitter and seemingly shut down any rumors of a comeback.

So what's the story here? Will Edge actually wrestle again? Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

#9. Cain Velasquez return update

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Oberver Newsletter, Cain Velasquez has been booked for the Royal Rumble show.

The 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion last wrestled at the WWE Supershow in Mexico City, where he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Velasquez has not been seen on TV since he wrapped up his short programme with Brock Lesnar. Going by the update, it wouldn't be far-fetched to conclude that Velasquez could be one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match.

