5 most controversial teammates Kevin Durant has played with

Kevin Durant has had quite an illustrious career, winning two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one MVP award. The prolific small forward is widely revered as the best player in the league at the moment. Durant is expected to deliver a maiden championship for his current franchise, the Brooklyn Nets, this season.

During his career, he has played with some great talent. But some of them have made news for their off-court and on-court controversial activities over the years.

Kevin Durant himself is no stranger to light controversy, as he is often found bantering with fans on social media, especially Twitter. But he has had several teammates who absolutely trump him in that department. Here is a look at five of them:

#5 Nick Young (Golden State Warriors)

Nick Young during BIG3 - Week Five

Nick Young and Kevin Durant played together for the Golden State Warriors during the 2017-18 season, which ended in Dubnation winning the championship. Durant and Young shared great camaraderie then, but Young ended up staying with the Warriors for just one season.

Nick Young @NickSwagyPYoung Dang who hack me like that .. I love women I would never !, all the woman I love ...we gotta find this hacker going around l Dang who hack me like that .. I love women I would never !, all the woman I love ...we gotta find this hacker going around l

Young has been involved in various controversies, most recently for making sexist comments through his Instagram account. He later said that his account had been hacked. Moreover, he was also involved in a tussle with his former teammate D'Angelo Russell over a cheating controversy regarding his then-fiance, Iggy Azalea.

#4 Kendrick Perkins (OKC Thunder)

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant played together for one of the biggest 'What If' teams of all time, the Westbrook-Durant-Harden era OKC Thunder. The team got close to winning the championship in 2012, but the Miami Heat won the title that year.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins @KDTrey5 @Marc_DAmico @SportsCenter Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there @KDTrey5 @Marc_DAmico @SportsCenter Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there

Perkins, an analyst for ESPN, is known to make controversial comments quite often. He tends to dish out hot takes on a weekly basis. He got embroiled in a tiff with 'Slim Reaper' Kevin Durant, who called out Perkins for making false statements on Twitter.

