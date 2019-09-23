Astros clinch third successive American League West title

George Springer

The Houston Astros secured a third successive American League West title thanks to Sunday's 13-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels in MLB.

Houston boast one of the best line-ups in baseball and their power-hitting was on full display against Los Angeles.

George Springer hit three home runs and added four RBIs, while Alex Bregman and Aledmys Diaz also contributed homers.

Astros starter Justin Verlander allowed two runs over five innings and improved his record to 20-6 this season.

The Angels tallied eight hits and had two from Andrelton Simmons. Michael Hermosillo chipped in two RBIs.

Eric tames Pirates

Eric Thames hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

Luis Severino notched nine strikeouts in the New York Yankees' 8-3 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Christian Vazquez went three for five with three RBIs to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Riley struggles against Giants

Austin Riley was hitless in four at-bats and struck out three times as the Atlanta Braves fell to the San Francisco Giants 4-1.

Cardinals flying into playoffs

The St Louis Cardinals clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Statement weekend for St. Louis.



The @Cardinals finish a 4-game sweep at Wrigley and clinch a postseason berth in the process. #GotYourBack pic.twitter.com/28DKnyqaDw — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2019

Sunday's results

Baltimore Orioles 2-1 Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Miami Marlins 5-3 Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox 7-4 Tampa Bay Rays

New York Mets 6-3 Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers 6-3 Chicago White Sox

San Francisco Giants 4-1 Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros 13-5 Los Angeles Angels

Minnesota Twins 12-8 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers 8-3 Oakland Athletics

San Diego Padres 6-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 Colorado Rockies

Cleveland Indians 10-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Red Sox at Rays

Tampa Bay are still battling with Cleveland for the second American League wild-card spot. The Indians' upcoming series against the White Sox will not make things easy for the Rays, so they will need to hold off Boston on Monday.