Astros clinch third successive American League West title
The Houston Astros secured a third successive American League West title thanks to Sunday's 13-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels in MLB.
Houston boast one of the best line-ups in baseball and their power-hitting was on full display against Los Angeles.
George Springer hit three home runs and added four RBIs, while Alex Bregman and Aledmys Diaz also contributed homers.
Astros starter Justin Verlander allowed two runs over five innings and improved his record to 20-6 this season.
The Angels tallied eight hits and had two from Andrelton Simmons. Michael Hermosillo chipped in two RBIs.
Eric tames Pirates
Eric Thames hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.
Luis Severino notched nine strikeouts in the New York Yankees' 8-3 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Christian Vazquez went three for five with three RBIs to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Riley struggles against Giants
Austin Riley was hitless in four at-bats and struck out three times as the Atlanta Braves fell to the San Francisco Giants 4-1.
Cardinals flying into playoffs
The St Louis Cardinals clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 victory against the Chicago Cubs.
Statement weekend for St. Louis.— MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2019
The @Cardinals finish a 4-game sweep at Wrigley and clinch a postseason berth in the process. #GotYourBack pic.twitter.com/28DKnyqaDw
Sunday's results
Baltimore Orioles 2-1 Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Miami Marlins 5-3 Washington Nationals
Boston Red Sox 7-4 Tampa Bay Rays
New York Mets 6-3 Cincinnati Reds
Detroit Tigers 6-3 Chicago White Sox
San Francisco Giants 4-1 Atlanta Braves
Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Houston Astros 13-5 Los Angeles Angels
Minnesota Twins 12-8 Kansas City Royals
St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Chicago Cubs
Texas Rangers 8-3 Oakland Athletics
San Diego Padres 6-4 Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 Colorado Rockies
Cleveland Indians 10-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Red Sox at Rays
Tampa Bay are still battling with Cleveland for the second American League wild-card spot. The Indians' upcoming series against the White Sox will not make things easy for the Rays, so they will need to hold off Boston on Monday.