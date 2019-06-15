×
Braves stun Phillies with walk-off rally

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    15 Jun 2019, 12:00 IST
Brian McCann
Brian McCann

The in-form Atlanta Braves overcame a five-run deficit to upstage the Philadelphia Phillies for a 9-8 walk-off win in MLB on Friday.

Philadelphia led 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Atlanta rallied to stun the Phillies for their eighth consecutive victory.

Braves catcher Brian McCann, who started the rally with a solo homer to lead off the seventh, walked it off for Atlanta with a two-out, two-run single into the gap off Phillies closer Hector Neris.

"I am overcome with emotions right now. This means everything to me," McCann told Fox Sports moments after the game-winning hit.

Having spent all but 10 days in first place in the National League East this season, Philadelphia watched as Atlanta took over the top spot on Wednesday. This appeared to be the Phillies' game early, thanks to home runs by Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery.

But the Braves (41-29) persevered to take a two-and-a-half-game lead over the Phillies (38-31).

In a season where half the MLB division races are shaping up as laughers, this rivalry could be fun down the stretch. The two teams face each other 15 more times in 2019.

 

Renfroe sees Padres past Rockies

San Diego Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit three home runs, including a two-run shot in the 12th inning, to key his team's rally in a wild 16-12 win over the Colorado Rockies. He finished with four hits and runs and five RBIs in seven at-bats.

Jake Bauers hit for the cycle and drove in four runs as the Cleveland Indians were 13-4 winners against the Detroit Tigers. 

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez had a pair of homers and three RBIs in a 13-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Robinson Chirinos hit a grand slam and had six RBIs as the Houston Astros cruised past the Toronto Blue Jays 15-2.

 

Sabathia struggles as Yankees fall

New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia had an ugly pitching line in a 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox – 4.6 innings, 10 hits, three walks, five earned runs.

 

Alvarez goes way back

Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez hammers this pitch 425 feet, his third home run in four MLB games since being called up.

Ian Desmond hits what at first looks like a double … then a triple … but he just keeps running and … 

 

Friday's results

Boston Red Sox 13-2 Baltimore Orioles
Washington Nationals 7-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers 7-1 Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Indians 13-4 Detroit Tigers
Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 Los Angeles Angels
Atlanta Braves 9-8 Philadelphia Phillies
St Louis Cardinals 9-5 New York Mets
Chicago White Sox 10-2 New York Yankees
Minnesota Twins 2-0 Kansas City Royals
San Diego Padres 16-12 Colorado Rockies
Houston Astros 15-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners 9-2 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Chicago Cubs
San Francisco Giants 5-3 Milwaukee Brewers

 

Angels at Rays

Rays starter Charlie Morton (8-0, 2.10 ERA) will look to remain undefeated against Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Jose Suarez (1-1, 4.35 ERA) will make his third career start for the Angels.

