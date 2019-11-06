×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cardinals manager Shildt signs contract extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
06 Nov 2019, 09:20 IST
MikeShildt-cropped
St Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt

St Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has signed a three-year contract extension, the MLB franchise announced.

Shildt's new deal is through to the 2022 season after leading the Cardinals to the National League Championship Series.

The 51-year-old was hired as interim manager to replace Mike Matheny in July 2018 before being appointed on a permanent basis a little over a month later.

Shildt – whose initial contract ran through 2020 – led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record in 2019 and St Louis' first NL Central title since 2015.

The Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series before falling to eventual champions the Washington Nationals in the NLCS.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak signed a new deal on Tuesday, while St Louis also exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch, who penned a two-year extension.

"What Mo and his group have accomplished since he took over in 2008 as the head of our baseball ops is pretty impressive," Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said.

"We've been in the playoffs seven times. We've had 12 consecutive winning seasons, two pennants, a world championship. ... We continue to have a robust farm system, which is not easy to do.

"When you have winning seasons, you don't draft high. But we've got a very strong scouting and player development group."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us