Cowboys hand La'el Collins long-term extension - will Ezekiel Elliott be next?

La'el Collins

The Dallas Cowboys have locked up La'el Collins on a long-term deal, and team-mate Ezekiel Elliott could be next in line to get a bumper new contract.

Offensive tackle Collins has agreed to a five-year extension with the Cowboys, meaning he is set to remain on the team for the next six seasons.

Signed after going undrafted in 2015, the former LSU lineman started the first two years of his NFL career at left guard before switching to right tackle in 2017, taking over at the position from the retired Doug Free.

"It's good to get him agreed to for the long term," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. "I wouldn't be surprised at all [if he stays with the team], think he'll finish his career here as a Dallas Cowboy.

"I like everything about him. He's an outstanding athlete. He works hard. He has played some guard for us, but the main thing is he's a stalwart for us at tackle."

Meanwhile, media reports suggest Elliott may yet feature for Dallas in the opening week of the regular season following a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

The running back has one year left on his rookie deal, as well as a fifth-year team option. He was reportedly offered new terms that would make him the league's second-highest paid rusher.

However, having secured his second rushing title in three years with 1,434 yards on a league-high 304 carries with six touchdowns last season, Elliott opted to hold out, putting him at risk of missing games.

The Cowboys open the 2019 season against divisional rivals the New York Giants on Sunday.