Cubs finish three-game sweep of Brewers to pad lead in tight NL Central race

The Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-2 win in MLB on Sunday.

They now have a 1.5-game lead over the second-placed St Louis Cardinals in the National League (NL) Central and lead the third-placed Brewers by four games.

Jason Heyward, who settled into the leadoff position in the first game against Milwaukee, continued his hot hitting. The right fielder hit his second leadoff home run of the series to tie the game after one frame.

But Heyward did not stop there. He hit an RBI triple in the second and brought in another run in the sixth inning on a ground out. Kyle Schwarber added a home run and Anthony Rizzo had four hits.

Yu Darvish picked up the win, allowing only one run and striking out eight through five innings of work. Chicago pitchers ended up with 15 strikeouts, the most by the team in a nine-inning game this season.

Adrian Houser was tagged with the loss.

Brilliant Bieber

Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber threw a complete game, giving up two runs and striking out eight in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Willie Calhoun hit a tie-breaking three-run triple in the seventh inning to push the Texas Rangers past the Detroit Tigers 9-4.

Kyle Freeland is seemingly back on track after he earned his first win in almost four months as the Colorado Rockies topped the San Francisco Giants 6-2.

Woeful Royals

The Royals laid a goose egg against the Minnesota Twins. In Kansas City's 3-0 loss, the team were only able to put together two hits.

Joe Musgrove had a rough outing against the New York Mets. The Pittsburgh Pirates righty was handed the loss after giving up eight runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings.

Marte with an inside-the-park homer

Ketel Marte produced a great slide to finish off an inside-the-park home run for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Is there anything Ketel can't do? pic.twitter.com/fNQi7Brbxw — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 4, 2019

Max Muncy walked it off for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

CLUTCH LEVEL: MAX pic.twitter.com/y7SWGxFksK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 5, 2019

Sunday's results

Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox 10-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Indians 6-2 Los Angeles Angels

Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Atlanta Braves

New York Mets 13-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros 3-1 Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins 3-0 Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs 7-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers 9-4 Detroit Tigers

Colorado Rockies 6-2 San Francisco Giants

Oakland Athletics 4-2 St Louis Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10 San Diego Padres

New York Yankees 7-4 Boston Red Sox

Cardinals at Dodgers

After winning nine of 10 last month, the Cardinals have dropped five of seven and are losing ground to the first-placed Cubs. Things do not get any easier on Monday as the Cards begin a series with the Dodgers, who boast the best record in the NL. St Louis will start Michael Wacha (6-4, 5.15 ERA) in the opener. Los Angeles will counter with Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 5.63).