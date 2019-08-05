Cubs finish three-game sweep of Brewers to pad lead in tight NL Central race
The Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-2 win in MLB on Sunday.
They now have a 1.5-game lead over the second-placed St Louis Cardinals in the National League (NL) Central and lead the third-placed Brewers by four games.
Jason Heyward, who settled into the leadoff position in the first game against Milwaukee, continued his hot hitting. The right fielder hit his second leadoff home run of the series to tie the game after one frame.
But Heyward did not stop there. He hit an RBI triple in the second and brought in another run in the sixth inning on a ground out. Kyle Schwarber added a home run and Anthony Rizzo had four hits.
Schwing! pic.twitter.com/vSRjkiPfLz— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2019
Yu Darvish picked up the win, allowing only one run and striking out eight through five innings of work. Chicago pitchers ended up with 15 strikeouts, the most by the team in a nine-inning game this season.
Adrian Houser was tagged with the loss.
Brilliant Bieber
Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber threw a complete game, giving up two runs and striking out eight in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Willie Calhoun hit a tie-breaking three-run triple in the seventh inning to push the Texas Rangers past the Detroit Tigers 9-4.
Kyle Freeland is seemingly back on track after he earned his first win in almost four months as the Colorado Rockies topped the San Francisco Giants 6-2.
Woeful Royals
The Royals laid a goose egg against the Minnesota Twins. In Kansas City's 3-0 loss, the team were only able to put together two hits.
Joe Musgrove had a rough outing against the New York Mets. The Pittsburgh Pirates righty was handed the loss after giving up eight runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings.
Marte with an inside-the-park homer
Ketel Marte produced a great slide to finish off an inside-the-park home run for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Is there anything Ketel can't do? pic.twitter.com/fNQi7Brbxw— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 4, 2019
Max Muncy walked it off for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
CLUTCH LEVEL: MAX pic.twitter.com/y7SWGxFksK— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 5, 2019
Sunday's results
Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago White Sox 10-5 Philadelphia Phillies
Cleveland Indians 6-2 Los Angeles Angels
Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 Miami Marlins
Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Atlanta Braves
New York Mets 13-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
Houston Astros 3-1 Seattle Mariners
Minnesota Twins 3-0 Kansas City Royals
Chicago Cubs 7-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Texas Rangers 9-4 Detroit Tigers
Colorado Rockies 6-2 San Francisco Giants
Oakland Athletics 4-2 St Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Washington Nationals
Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10 San Diego Padres
New York Yankees 7-4 Boston Red Sox
Cardinals at Dodgers
After winning nine of 10 last month, the Cardinals have dropped five of seven and are losing ground to the first-placed Cubs. Things do not get any easier on Monday as the Cards begin a series with the Dodgers, who boast the best record in the NL. St Louis will start Michael Wacha (6-4, 5.15 ERA) in the opener. Los Angeles will counter with Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 5.63).