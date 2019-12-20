Daniel Jones returning to start for Giants at Redskins

Daniel Jones has been named as the New York Giants' starting quarterback for Week 16, potentially spelling the end of Eli Manning's 16th and likely final season with the team.

Rookie Jones took the starting job from two-time Super Bowl champion Manning after Week 2, before he suffered a moderate high ankle sprain against the Green Bay Packers earlier this month.

Manning, 38, returned under center in a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles and a win over the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran star threw for two touchdowns in each game, along with three interceptions against the Dolphins.

But his stint back in the team is seemingly over after Jones was a full participant in practice heading into Sunday's meeting with the Washington Redskings.

Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed on Friday that Jones would be starting in Washington, the Giants stated on their website.

Giants QB Daniel Jones will start Week 16 vs. Redskins. pic.twitter.com/lfb7o0yeDw — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2019

The surprise sixth overall draft pick has thrown 18 touchdowns and 11 picks over 11 games - 10 starts - for the 3-11 Giants, who finish the season at home to the Eagles.

Manning, reverting to a back-up role, will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 if he decides to carry on playing.