Eagles guard Brooks reveals anxiety 'setback'

Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks has revealed that a bout of anxiety prevented him from returning to the field in a defeat against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Brooks departed in a 17-9 loss at Lincoln Financial Field and was unable to return.

The Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler explained his absence on Monday after the Eagles stated that he was unable continue due to "illness".

"I'd like to address what happened yesterday. I woke up and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn't go like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted," he tweeted.

"The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field and I tried everything I could to get back for my team-mates but just wasn't able to do it.

"Make no mistake, I'm NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I've had this under control for a couple of years and had a setback yesterday.

"The only thing I'm upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn't able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, team-mates and fans. It doesn't go unnoticed."

Head coach Doug Pederson said the Eagles will do all they can to support Brooks.

"I'll just say this, I'm not going to get into a lot of detail with that. Because, listen, this is a real-life issue. This is not a football issue with Brandon," he told SportsRadio WIP.

"This is a real-life issue that he has come out and publicly acknowledged and kind of shared his story a few years back. It's something that he's dealing with each and every day of his life. You never really know what triggers it.

"We're here to support him, we love him. It is unfortunate that it happened, but it's something that he deals with every single day. We're just going to continue to support him."