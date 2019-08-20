Elliott unhappy with Jerry Jones' 'Zeke who?' comment

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott did not appreciate Jerry Jones' jab at him after the Dallas Cowboys' pre-season game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Elliott returned to Texas late last week after holding his own personal training sessions in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as he continues to hold out from taking part in the Cowboys' pre-season due to an ongoing dispute over his contract.

Running back Tony Pollard came in for Saturday's clash with the Rams in Hawaii, and put in an impressive display in a 14-10 win.

Cowboys owner Jones was so impressed by Pollard's performance that he joked, "Who? Now Zeke who?" following the match.

Jones later motioned to the camera and said he was just making an innocent joke, but according to Elliot was not amused, according to his agent.

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke, we actually thought it was disrespectful," Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN on Monday.

Previous reports stated that Elliott will not return to the team until he has a new extension, although there have been conflicting reports on if he will sit out for the regular season.

The Cowboys are dealing with several contract situations, including potential extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper.

As Elliott continues to hold out, he has racked up more than $900,000 in fines for not reporting to camp.

Arceneaux offered no further progress update on Elliot's contract negotiations. The running back currently has two years and $12.95 million left on his rookie deal.