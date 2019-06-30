Five crazy stats from Yankees-Red Sox slugfest in London

London Series

In a day and age when baseballs are flying out of ballparks more than ever before in MLB, London got a true feel for what the game is becoming.

In Game 1 of the London Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the game started off nutty and ended even nuttier.

The two teams combined to score 12 runs in the first inning and the game only got crazier from there in New York's eventual 17-13 win.

Five crazy stats from Game 1 of the London Series:

- The Yankees and Red Sox combined to score 12 runs (six each) in the first inning on Saturday. It is the first time since 1989 that has happened in a game (Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics) and just the sixth time since 1912.

I SWEAR YOU’LL NEVER SEE ANYTHING LIKE THIS EVER AGAIN. #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/zsFFypUryQ — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2019

- The two teams also put up two more six-run frames in the game (one each), marking the first time since 1979 that two teams have each had multiple six-run frames in a single outing.

- Masahiro Tanaka and Rick Porcello combined to give up nine hits and 12 runs while pitching one combined inning (Tanaka 0.2, Porcello 0.1). This is just the third time in MLB history two starters gave up six runs and did not get out of the first inning.

- The 37 combined hits is the most in a Red Sox-Yankees game since at least 1908.

- The 30 combined runs is the second most ever scored in a Red Sox-Yankees game (August 21, 2009).