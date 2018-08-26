Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Four Yankees homer in seven-run win

19   //    26 Aug 2018, 11:26 IST
Brett Gardner
Brett Gardner

Not one, not two, not three, but four Yankees pitched in to give New York a second win in as many days on Saturday.

It started with Miguel Andujar in the third to extend the Yankees' lead to 5-2 over Baltimore Orioles. Brett Gardner, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Hicks followed in the fourth, eighth and ninth innings, respectively, and New York ran away with a 10-3 win.

New York also won the second game of a double-header 5-1.

The Yankees sit 4 1/2 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the American League wild-card race. 

 

SEAGER SAVES MARINERS

Talk about clutch.

The Seattle Mariners were one out away from losing by two runs in the first of a three-game series against Arizona Diamonbacks, but Kyle Seager hit a two-run double down the right field line to bring both base runners home and tie the game at three runs apiece. Seager's 30th double of the season sent the game into extra innings where Seattle won 4-3.

San Francisco's Andrew Suarez impressed by throwing seven scoreless innings in the Giants' 5-3 win over the Rangers.

In seven innings of work, he only allowed three hits while striking out five. Suarez was awarded the win and moved to 5-9 on the season.

 

NATIONALS SCORELESS AGAIN

Look no further than the entire Nationals line-up, who could not bring in a single run against the Mets. While Washington mustered up seven hits, they could not get things done down the stretch and New York went on to win 3-0. The Nationals have now gone three full games without scoring a run.

 

BIRTHDAY BOY MUNCY CELEBRATES 

How about No.30 on your 28th birthday, Max Muncy?

The Los Angeles Dodger knocked one out of the park as he celebrated his birthday on Saturday in a 5-4 extra-inning win over the San Diego Padres.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 10-3 Baltimore Orioles 
Texas Rangers 3-5 San Francisco Giants
San Diego Padres 4-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
Houston Astros 8-3 Los Angeles Angels 
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks 
St. Louis Cardinals 1-9 Colorado Rockies
Cleveland Indians 1-7 Kansas City Royals
Oakland Athletics 6-2 Minnesota Twins
Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 Milwaukee Brewers
Atlanta Braves 1-3 Miami Marlins
Washington Nationals 0-3 New York Mets
Boston Red Sox 1-5 Tampa Bay Rays
Chicago White 6-1 Sox Detroit Tigers
Philadelphia Phillies 6-8 Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees 5-1 Baltimore Orioles 
Cincinnati Reds 6-10 Chicago Cubs 

 

CARDINALS AT ROCKIES

The Rockies enter the rubber match against the Cardinals on Sunday. Colorado also sit just 1/2 game out of the National League wild-card race. The Rockies blew out the Cardinals on Saturday as pinch hitter Matt Holliday hit his first home run of the season in the seventh inning to help cement a 9-1 victory. Colorado are hoping to build off that momentum in the finale.

