Gordon breaks up Gonzalez's no-hitter in ninth inning

Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez fell just short of a no-hitter against the Miami Marlins in MLB.

by Omnisport News 01 Aug 2017, 07:08 IST

Gio Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins, but Dee Gordon broke it up with a lead-off single.

Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker then pulled Gonzalez, who had thrown 106 pitches and left the field to an ovation from the crowd at Marlins Park.

Gonzalez struck out five Marlins batters with three walks and hit a batter in the eighth inning before leaving with a 1-0 lead. Sean Doolittle came on to preserve the advantage and record his seventh save of the season.

Gonzalez was trying to toss a complete game for the first time since 2013 and finish what would have been the first no-hitter of his 10-year career.

Here are some photos of Gio Gonzalez.



That concludes this tweet. pic.twitter.com/un5pIF89EV — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 1, 2017

The Nationals and Expos have a combined seven no-hitters in franchise history. The last one came when Max Scherzer did not allow a hit on October 3, 2015 against the New York Mets.

The last 1-0 no-hitter thrown was in a familiar place when Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann tossed a no-no at Marlins Park on September 28, 2014.

The last MLB no-hitter, and only one this season, was also at Marlins Park when Miami's Edinson Volquez kept the Diamondbacks hitless on June 3.

Volquez dedicated his no-hitter to former Kansas City Royals team-mate Yordano Ventura, who died in a January car accident, and tossed the no-no on what would have been Ventura's 26th birthday.