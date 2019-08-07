Greinke picks up win in Astros debut

Zack Greinke

The Houston Astros landed Zack Greinke before the MLB trade deadline and he came away with a win in his team debut on Tuesday.

The ace pitched six innings, allowing five runs off seven hits while striking out two and walking two against the Colorado Rockies.

Greinke got some support from Yordan Alvarez's two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning and Houston managed to pull away late for an 11-6 victory over Colorado.

The Rockies scored two runs in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth. Colorado added another run in the seventh but it was not enough to catch up to the streaking Astros, who have now won five in a row.

Chi Chi Gonzalez was tagged with the loss.

Brilliant Bichette

Bo Bichette went two for five in the Toronto Blue Jays' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays and became the first batter to ever have 10 or more extra-base hits in the first nine games of his career. He also became the first Toronto player to start his career with a nine-game hitting streak.

The Milwaukee Brewers got it done without Christian Yelich, who was held out of the game for rest, after Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jose Abreu hit a home run and drove in three runs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 to split a doubleheader.

Bad Betts

Mookie Betts was 0 for four in the Boston Red Sox's 6-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

The Miami Marlins could not get anything going as they were shut out by the New York Mets 5-0.

Tremendous Tauchman

Mike Tauchman's reaction to his own over-the-wall catch was almost better than the play itself.

Mike Tauchman has earned his pinstripes. pic.twitter.com/NFTxBhZXTE — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2019

Ronald Acuna Jr. was definitely ready for the first pitch, crushing a home run.

Rangers at Indians

The Rangers squeaked by the Indians in the series opener, but had to wait to face Cleveland again after Tuesday's game was postponed due to weather. Now, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Indians are trying to gain some ground on the American League (AL) Central-leading Twins.