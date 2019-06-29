Hapless Orioles destroy Indians 13-0
The Baltimore Orioles dominated the Cleveland Indians in MLB on Friday.
The Orioles have the worst record in baseball (23-58), but that did not stop them from dominating the Indians 13-0 at Camden Yards.
The 13-0 drubbing was the biggest shut-out win by a team with a sub-.300 winning percentage at least 80 games into the season since 1923, according to Stats By Stats.
Baltimore were exceptional at the plate and racked up 16 hits to Cleveland's six, and Chance Sisco made things exciting early with a two-run homer in the first inning.
Sisco tallied three hits in the contest, as did two other Orioles. Meanwhile, Oscar Mercado was the only Indian with more than one.
Baltimore snapped a three-game losing streak, but Cleveland (44-37) have won seven of their past 10 and sit in second in the American League (AL) Central, behind the Minnesota Twins.
Lynn stars
Lance Lynn tallied 10 strikeouts for the Texas Rangers in a 5-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Miguel Sano hit two home runs in Minnesota's 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Awful Albies
Ozzie Albies went 0 for five in the Atlanta Braves' 6-2 win over the New York Mets.
Whit Merrifield went 0 for four leading off in the Kansas City Royals' 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Muncy goes deep
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy crushed a home run.
Friday's results
Baltimore Orioles 13-0 Cleveland Indians
Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Kansas City Royals
Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Chicago Cubs
Washington Nationals 3-1 Detroit Tigers
Miami Marlins 6-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves 6-2 New York Mets
Texas Rangers 5-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Chicago White Sox 6-4 Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros 2-1 Seattle Mariners
Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Colorado Rockies 13-9 Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics 7-2 Los Angeles Angels
San Diego Padres 3-1 St Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants 6-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Yankees at Red Sox
New York have absolutely been hammering the ball and sit atop the AL East. Boston are third in the division, and this is one of the best rivalries in baseball, so it should be a good one in London.