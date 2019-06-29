×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hapless Orioles destroy Indians 13-0

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    29 Jun 2019, 11:36 IST
CHance-Sisco-USNews-062819-ftr-getty.jpg
Chance Sisco

The Baltimore Orioles dominated the Cleveland Indians in MLB on Friday.

The Orioles have the worst record in baseball (23-58), but that did not stop them from dominating the Indians 13-0 at Camden Yards.

The 13-0 drubbing was the biggest shut-out win by a team with a sub-.300 winning percentage at least 80 games into the season since 1923, according to Stats By Stats.

Baltimore were exceptional at the plate and racked up 16 hits to Cleveland's six, and Chance Sisco made things exciting early with a two-run homer in the first inning.

Sisco tallied three hits in the contest, as did two other Orioles. Meanwhile, Oscar Mercado was the only Indian with more than one.

Baltimore snapped a three-game losing streak, but Cleveland (44-37) have won seven of their past 10 and sit in second in the American League (AL) Central, behind the Minnesota Twins.

Lynn stars

Lance Lynn tallied 10 strikeouts for the Texas Rangers in a 5-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Advertisement

Miguel Sano hit two home runs in Minnesota's 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Awful Albies

Ozzie Albies went 0 for five in the Atlanta Braves' 6-2 win over the New York Mets.

Whit Merrifield went 0 for four leading off in the Kansas City Royals' 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

 

Muncy goes deep

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy crushed a home run.

Friday's results

Baltimore Orioles 13-0 Cleveland Indians
Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Kansas City Royals
Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Chicago Cubs
Washington Nationals 3-1 Detroit Tigers
Miami Marlins 6-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves 6-2 New York Mets
Texas Rangers 5-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Chicago White Sox 6-4 Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros 2-1 Seattle Mariners
Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Colorado Rockies 13-9 Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics 7-2 Los Angeles Angels
San Diego Padres 3-1 St Louis Cardinals
San Francisco Giants 6-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

 

Yankees at Red Sox

New York have absolutely been hammering the ball and sit atop the AL East. Boston are third in the division, and this is one of the best rivalries in baseball, so it should be a good one in London.

Advertisement
Trout steals show as Angels shine, Yankees crush Orioles
RELATED STORY
Astros win second extra-inning game in two days on Orioles blunder
RELATED STORY
Yankees stay hot, pull away for win over Orioles
RELATED STORY
Orioles select Rutschman with number one pick
RELATED STORY
Padres star Machado homers in Baltimore return
RELATED STORY
Nunez, Orioles top Yankees 7-5 to take season-opening series
RELATED STORY
Torres' 2 HRs, 4 RBIs helps Yankees beat Orioles 8-4
RELATED STORY
Arenado powers Rockies to win over Diamondbacks
RELATED STORY
Orioles’ Chris Davis 0-for-44 at bat, closes in on record futility
RELATED STORY
Orioles' Davis ties unwanted MLB record
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us