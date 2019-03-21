×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harper happy Trout blew him out the water

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    21 Mar 2019, 00:04 IST
bryce-harper-03162019-usnews-getty-ftr
Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper is not mad Mike Trout is not coming to Philadelphia. He is just thrilled the Los Angeles Angels star made his money.

Trout is in the process of signing a 10-year, $365m extension with the Angels that will officially kick in during the 2021 season.

The deal, including the final two years of the six-year, $144m contract he signed in 2015, brings his total agreement with Los Angeles to 12 years and $426 million.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies this offseason. He spoke about wanting to bring Trout to Philadelphia as the center fielder grew up a diehard Phillies fan.

Trout is staying put, though, with Harper thrilled to see his own mega-deal dwarfed by that of the two-time AL MVP.

"When I talked to him this offseason, I told him: 'Man, I want to get as much as I can so that you can blow me out of the water pretty much,'" Harper told reporters.

"And he did. I'm very happy for him."

When Harper signed his deal it was the longest contract ever agreed to and the largest in total value.

Trout's extension has passed it up monetarily in only a few weeks and is now the biggest contract in North American sports history.

Advertisement

Still, Harper is more than satisfied with the deal he received. 

"I got more money than I know what to do with it," he said, via The Athletic.

Omnisport
NEWS
Harper wants Trout at Phillies
RELATED STORY
'If I didn't mean it, I wouldn't have said it' – Harper stands by Trout comments
RELATED STORY
AP source: Trout, Angels close to record $432M, 12-year deal
RELATED STORY
Trout reportedly set to sign record-breaking deal with Angels
RELATED STORY
Harper wants "to be on Broad Street" for World Series parade
RELATED STORY
Bryce Harper wanted 'longest contract possible' – Boras
RELATED STORY
Phillies star Harper limps out of training game with foot contusion
RELATED STORY
Harper returns after bruising ankle, still hitless in spring
RELATED STORY
Harper goes 0 for 2 against Yankees' Tanaka
RELATED STORY
Fans inform Phillies of Harper news during spring game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us