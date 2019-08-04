×
Is it too late now to say sorry? Indians' Shane Bieber discovers comical mistake on his Topps card

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    04 Aug 2019, 21:26 IST
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber

Baseball cards maker Topps might have been asking "is it too late now to say sorry?" after making a comical mistake on Shane Bieber's piece of memorabilia. 

The more eagle-eyed among you may already be able to see where this is headed…

You see Bieber is one of the most recognisable and searched names on social media in the world due to international pop sensation Justin Bieber.

But surely the Cleveland Indians pitcher sharing a last name with Justin couldn't lead to the most obvious of errors, could it? Well, yes, it could.

Topps' editor was apparently either feeling really funny or just made a genuine typo and Shane happened to catch it and post it on Twitter on Saturday.

Bieber's card looks normal at first glance, but when one reads the entirety of the background on the card, there is an obvious mistake that's hard to miss.

"Until Bieber did it in 2018, no Indians pitcher in 54 years had logged six or more strikeouts in each of his first three big-league appearances," the card reads. "JUSTIN was particularly comfortable on the road where he went a team-record 7-0 and was undefeated in 11 starts."

The mistake did not escape Shane and he had to post it with a comment and a smiley face.

"Nice, @Topps " Bieber wrote.

Shane Bieber is a pitcher for the Indians. He made the All-Star team this year and has been Cleveland's best all year long posting a 10-4 record with a 3.40 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.

