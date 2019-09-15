Mets shut out Dodgers to keep pace with Cubs, Brewers in wildcard race

Rajai Davis

The New York Mets kept pace in the National League (NL) wildcard race thanks to a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB on Saturday.

The Mets and Dodgers only totalled six hits total at Citi Field, but the Mets got a big hit at an opportune time.

Rajai Davis hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give his team the lead, helping keep the Mets' postseason hopes alive with a 3-0 victory.

Jacob deGrom's stellar pitching held the Dodgers off through seven innings of work. He notched eight strikeouts and pitched like the Cy Young winner he is.

The Mets are three games back from the NL's second wildcard spot with a 77-71 record. The Chicago Cubs hold the spot and the Milwaukee Brewers are also ahead of the Mets.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 96-54 and have the best record in the NL. But with a win from the Astros, Los Angeles are now down one game to Houston and two games to the New York Yankees for the best record in MLB.

FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/FEU6Vugirp — New York Mets (@Mets) September 15, 2019

Marvellous Markakis

Nick Markakis went four for five with two RBIs in the Atlanta Braves' 10-1 win against the Washington Nationals.

Brett Gardner tallied two home runs and five RBIs in the Yankees' 13-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kris Bryant went a perfect three for three and hit a home run as the Cubs took down the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1.

Cruz goes hitless

Nelson Cruz was hitless in four at-bats and struck out three times in the Minnesota Twins' 2-0 victory against the Cleveland Indians.

Awesome Eaton

Adam Eaton somehow made a circus catch.

Adam Eaton shows off his juggling skills. pic.twitter.com/2GG8tYL7Ln — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2019

Brewers at Cardinals

Milwaukee are one game back from the Cubs for the NL's second wildcard spot and have split the first two games of a three-game series with the St Louis so far. If the Brewers can win the rubber game on Sunday, they have a chance to move into a tie for a playoff spot with a Cubs loss.