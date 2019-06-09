Mets top Rockies behind strong Matz performance
Steven Matz led the way as the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in MLB action on Saturday.
Mets pitcher Matz recorded 10 strikeouts through six innings of work against the Rockies at Citi Field.
But Matz was not the only member of the Mets to shine, as Pete Alonso and Carlos Gomez each hit home runs.
Colorado's Jon Gray was no slouch though and totalled eight strikeouts of his own. The Rockies' failure to get extra-base hits just left them short-handed.
The Mets are now six games adrift of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and have won three of their last four contests.
Jones inspires rout in Detroit
JaCoby Jones blasted two homers in four at-bats to help the Detroit Tigers top the Minnesota Twins 9-3.
Corey Seager went four for five and hit two doubles in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-2 win against the San Francisco Giants.
David Price notched 10 strikeouts in the Boston Red Sox's 5-1 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, who won the opener of Saturday's double-header 9-2.
Soler struggles as Royals lose
Jorge Soler went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Kansas City Royals' 2-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Santander says no!
Anthony Santander robbed the Houston Astros of a home run as the Baltimore Orioles triumphed 4-1.
Which is more impressive: the catch or the throw? pic.twitter.com/KP9buNyT5o— MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2019
Saturday's results
Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox 5-1 Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers 10-5 Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers 3-1 Oakland Athletics
Chicago White Sox 2-0 Kansas City Royals
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 Toronto Blue Jays
Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Cincinnati Reds
Atlanta Braves 1-0 Miami Marlins
Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Houston Astros
Cleveland Indians 8-4 New York Yankees
Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Detroit Tigers 9-3 Minnesota Twins
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 San Francisco Giants
Chicago Cubs 9-4 St Louis Cardinals
New York Mets 5-3 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels 12-3 Seattle Mariners
Washington Nationals 4-1 San Diego Padres
Reds at Phillies
Philadelphia have won four straight games and sit atop the NL East. Cincinnati are looking to not get swept by the Phillies this week and gain some ground in the NL Central.