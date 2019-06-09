Mets top Rockies behind strong Matz performance

Steven Matz

Steven Matz led the way as the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in MLB action on Saturday.

Mets pitcher Matz recorded 10 strikeouts through six innings of work against the Rockies at Citi Field.

But Matz was not the only member of the Mets to shine, as Pete Alonso and Carlos Gomez each hit home runs.

Colorado's Jon Gray was no slouch though and totalled eight strikeouts of his own. The Rockies' failure to get extra-base hits just left them short-handed.

The Mets are now six games adrift of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and have won three of their last four contests.

Jones inspires rout in Detroit

JaCoby Jones blasted two homers in four at-bats to help the Detroit Tigers top the Minnesota Twins 9-3.

Corey Seager went four for five and hit two doubles in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-2 win against the San Francisco Giants.

David Price notched 10 strikeouts in the Boston Red Sox's 5-1 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, who won the opener of Saturday's double-header 9-2.

Soler struggles as Royals lose

Jorge Soler went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Kansas City Royals' 2-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Santander says no!

Anthony Santander robbed the Houston Astros of a home run as the Baltimore Orioles triumphed 4-1.

Which is more impressive: the catch or the throw? pic.twitter.com/KP9buNyT5o — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2019

Saturday's results

Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox 5-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers 10-5 Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers 3-1 Oakland Athletics

Chicago White Sox 2-0 Kansas City Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves 1-0 Miami Marlins

Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Houston Astros

Cleveland Indians 8-4 New York Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers 9-3 Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 9-4 St Louis Cardinals

New York Mets 5-3 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels 12-3 Seattle Mariners

Washington Nationals 4-1 San Diego Padres

Reds at Phillies

Philadelphia have won four straight games and sit atop the NL East. Cincinnati are looking to not get swept by the Phillies this week and gain some ground in the NL Central.