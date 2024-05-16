"Y'all were winning?": Brotherly bickering begins between Draymond Green & Charles Barkley over Steph Curry 

The brotherly bickering between Draymond Green and Charles Barkley never gets old. The crew of Inside the NBA welcomed Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso as their guest for their recent episode. While on the show, the two-way guard talked about how his All-Star teammate DeMar DeRozan could've won the Clutch Player of the Year award, to which Green disagreed.

The crew asked Caruso about his teammate Coby White not winning the Most Improved Player award. The Bulls guard shared that he thought if they had more team success in the season, White could've earned the award.

This led Caruso to talk about DeRozan's case for the Clutch Player of the Year Award. This year, the All-Star forward was a finalist to win the award, but Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry ultimately took home the award. Like his argument over the MIP award, Chicago's guard believes that the former Toronto Raptors guard would've had a chance to win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green, who was in the show, interrupted him and mentioned that his All-Star teammate Steph Curry was the clear winner of the award.

"No, and DeMar my guy," Green said. "He couldn't have because Steph Curry was winning.

As he was pointing out his reasons, Barkley reacted to what the four-time champion said.

"Y'all were winning? Y'all were in the Play-In."

Expand Tweet

The two had a good laugh with their interaction. Back in the 2024 NBA All-Star game, Green joined Barkley in broadcasting the game. While they were together, Chuck wished him and the Warriors good luck in the Play-In Tournament.

Both players recalled that incident and had a good laugh as the Warriors didn't win a game and were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings. The team's season was up and down and Green had a lot to do with it. He missed 17 games due to suspension from the league.

Also read: "That's garbage" - Draymond Green weighs in on Lakers possibly firing Darvin Ham after Playoffs letdown

Draymond Green makes fun of Barkley

Warriors big man Draymond Green is enjoying his time with the TNT crew recently. In the previous episode of the show, they had the chance to interview the longtime coach of Villanova. As the group was exchanging their goodbyes, Jay Wright gave some advice to Green.

He told Green to learn from Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Barkley. The Warriors' big man was quick to his feet and made fun of the former Phoenix Suns star.

"Yes, they are, coach," Green said after Wright called the TNT crew 'the best.' "And Chuck is clearly not a bus driver, he's begging for you help already."

The scene starts at the 7:45 mark of the video.

The banter between the two will never get old as they've developed a great relationship.

Also read: Draymond Green highlights flaw in Jalen Brunson's game that might impede Knicks' journey to 'Promised land'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback