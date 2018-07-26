Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pirates' Marte hit by pitch, exits with left hand injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    26 Jul 2018, 01:03 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pittsburgh center fielder Starling Marte left Wednesday's game against Cleveland with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Marte was struck by a 95 mph fastball from right-hander Trevor Bauer, was caught stealing and walked slowly off the field. Adam Frazier, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, replaced Marte in center for the bottom half.

Pirates spokesman Dan Hart said the preliminary diagnosis was discomfort and Marte will be re-examined when the club returns home following the game.

Marte's career-high hitting streak remained intact at 17 games because he did not have an at-bat or sacrifice fly. He has an NL-high 20 RBIs in July and is batting .292 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs this season.

