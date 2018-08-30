Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Puig in Dodgers lineup pending ruling on suspension appeal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
61   //    30 Aug 2018, 05:53 IST
AP Image

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is in the lineup while awaiting a ruling on his appeal of a two-game suspension from a bench-clearing incident against San Francisco.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Wednesday night's game at Texas that Puig had already gone through an appeals hearing. He is able to play until a ruling.

"They're still deliberating as far the recourse," Roberts said. "I know it's been pushed back. How long, I don't know, but obviously he's in there today. That's all I know right now."

Major League Baseball suspended Puig on Aug. 16, two days after he took a swing at Giants catcher Nick Hundley during the Dodgers' 2-1 home loss. Hundley was fined.

Puig batted seventh and played right field in the finale of the two-game set. He didn't play Monday night after going through his hearing.

