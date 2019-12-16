Rangers acquire two-time Cy Young winner Kluber from Indians

Star pitcher Corey Kluber

The Texas Rangers have acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians.

In a blockbuster MLB deal on Sunday, the Rangers traded for star pitcher Kluber in exchange for outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase.

An American League (AL) Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017, three-time All-Star Kluber arrives in Texas after missing most of last season with a fractured ulna bone in his right arm.

"Before last year, Corey was one of the elite pitchers in the game for an extended stretch," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said of the 33-year-old.

"Last year was a little bit of a lost year for him but we think the reasons for it don't necessarily give us pause. In some ways the time off may have been a good thing, a blessing in disguise that he had thrown a lot of innings [418] in the previous two years."

Kluber went 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA and 1,461 strikeouts during his nine seasons with the Indians, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Indians president Chris Antonetti added: "These are exceedingly difficult deals to make, but they're important deals for us.

"If you think back to the way in which we acquired Corey was we traded an established, popular, veteran starting pitcher in Jake Westbrook for, at the time, an unheralded pitcher in Double-A with the San Diego Padres.

"If you look at our teams over the course of the last seven seasons and the success we've had has been, in a large degree, attributed to guys who we've acquired in similar-type trades. So, they're painful trades to make oftentimes, but they're trades that make sense and help us be a better team moving forward."