Red Sox beat Rangers on bases-loaded walk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    13 Jun 2019, 10:42 IST
Betts-Mookie-USNews-061219-ftr-getty
Mookie Betts

The Boston Red Sox picked up a walk-off win in unconventional fashion against the Texas Rangers in MLB on Wednesday.

Jesse Chavez walked in Mookie Betts with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Rangers at Fenway Park.

The victory snapped Boston's three-game losing streak.

"Just try and get a strike," Betts told NESN after the game. "[Chavez] is tough. You start chasing on the corners and you'll get out real quick. So, I just tried to get him over the big part of the plate."

Christian Vazquez opened the inning with a double for Boston and Jackie Bradley Jr. singled. Michael Chavis followed with a walk before Betts' game-winning at-bat.

"It just shows you we can start something anywhere in the lineup," Betts said. "You've got to pitch to all nine guys, because they all can hurt you."

Andrew Benintendi went three for four with two RBIs for the Red Sox in the victory.

"[Benintendi] took some great swings," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, via MLB.com. "It started with going the other way. We need him to start driving the ball … He's a complete hitter. It was good to see him swing the bat the way he did."

Boston starter Rick Porcello allowed two runs over 6.2 innings. Reliever Matt Barnes picked up the win.

 

Laureano delivers for Athletics

Ramon Laureano belted a grand slam in the Oakland Athletics' 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished two for four at the plate.

Cole Hamels threw seven shut-out innings in the Chicago Cubs' 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. He also drove in two runs.

 

Poor Phillies

The entire Philadelphia Phillies lineup produced just three hits in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

St Louis Cardinals reliever John Brebbia allowed three runs in one inning of work in a 9-0 loss to the Miami Marlins.

 

Brilliant Baez

Javier Baez crushed a ball for the Cubs.

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich made a great diving catch.

Wednesday's results

Oakland Athletics 6-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Cincinnati Reds 7-2 Cleveland Indians
Chicago Cubs 10-1 Colorado Rockies
Boston Red Sox 4-3 Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins 9-0 St Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves 8-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Houston Astros
Seattle Mariners 9-6 Minnesota Twins
Detroit Tigers 3-2 Kansas City Royals
San Francisco Giants 4-2 San Diego Padres

 

Cardinals at Mets

New York and St Louis will begin a four-game series at Citi Field on Thursday. The Mets enter the matchup hot as they have won five of their past seven while the Cardinals have dropped four of six. St Louis will send Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.08 ERA) to the mound and New York will counter with Jacob deGrom (3-6, 3.45 ERA).

