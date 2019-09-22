San Diego Padres fire manager Andy Green

The San Diego Padres sacked manager Andy Green, general manager A.J. Preller announced on Saturday.

San Diego axed Green with just more than a week remaining in another sub-.500 season for the MLB franchise.

The Padres entered Saturday's play with a 69-85 (.448) record, 30 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Green was in his fourth campaign as Padres manager, having been hired on October 29, 2015, and the 41-year-old finishes with a 274-366 (.428) mark as the team's skipper. He had two years remaining on the contract extension he signed in August 2017.

The #Padres have relieved Manager Andy Green of his duties: https://t.co/cmiBM7wo1x pic.twitter.com/lqaWVs8BZc — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 21, 2019

Bench coach Rod Barajas will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the 2019 season.

"I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," Preller said in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organisation to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego."

Preller said the team's search for a new manager would begin immediately.

"Andy's class, dignity and leadership through a difficult developmental period for our team should be applauded," executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. "On behalf of the entire Padres organisation, we wish Andy and the Green family the best."

The Padres made big news in the offseason, signing Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300million contract, and then brought top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. to the majors to start the season, but neither could turn the Padres' fortunes.

San Diego – who have struggled with injuries, inconsistent pitching and lack of offensive output — will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight season and finish below .500 for the fourth consecutive campaign under Green.

The Padres' 4.0 runs per game, .236 batting average and .695 OPS since 2016 were all the worst in MLB. That combined with a 4.62 team ERA was a recipe for a second-half collapse. San Diego were 45-45 at the All-Star Break but have gone just 24-40 since.