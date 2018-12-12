The Latest: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki released by Blue Jays

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 12 Dec 2018, 02:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball's winter meetings (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Troy Tulowitzki has been released by the Toronto Blue Jays, who owe the oft-injured shortstop $38 million for the remaining two years of his contract.

Now 34, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017. He was limited that year to 66 games because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.

Tulowitzki was taken by Colorado with the seventh overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft and became a five-time All-Star. The Rockies agreed after the 2010 season to a $157.75 million, 10-year contract that added $132 million over seven seasons, then traded him in July 2015 to Toronto in the deal that brought shortstop Jose Reyes to Colorado.

While Tulowitzki helped the Blue Jays reach that year's AL Championship Series, he slumped the next year and then was derailed by injuries.

___

11:35 a.m.

Right-hander Ivan Nova has been acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

Advertisement

A 31-year-old right-hander, Nova was 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 29 starts this season, striking out 114 in 161 innings. He is 78-64 with a 4.26 ERA in nine seasons with the New York Yankees (2010-16) and Pirates (2016-18).

Nova has a $8.5 million base salary next year in the final season of a $26 million, three-year contract, then can become a free agent.

A 19-year-old right-hander, Rosario was 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances last year in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League. He struck out 70 in 56 innings.

The trade was announced Tuesday at the winter meetings.

Advertisement